Points.com (TSE:PTS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.16

Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PCOM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.16 and traded as high as C$32.17. Points.com shares last traded at C$32.16, with a volume of 403 shares traded.

Points.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.57 million and a P/E ratio of 169.26.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

