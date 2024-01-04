PotCoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $406.33 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00150008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002276 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

