Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Up 2.6%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.50 and last traded at C$20.48. Approximately 67,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 88,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.96.

Primo Water Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.92.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.