Prom Trading Up 0.4% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Prom has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00012558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $101.22 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00018878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,178.66 or 1.00027259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011431 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010816 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00212633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.56396322 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,756,287.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

