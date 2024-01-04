Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 30.16% 7.09% 1.26% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 3 7 1 2.67 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and California Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $67.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and California Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.24 billion 4.98 $524.52 million $5.02 13.14 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats California Business Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About California Business Bank

(Get Free Report)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.