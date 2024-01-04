Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Head to Head Review

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and Protagonist Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $1.27 million 1.28 -$58.79 million ($9.23) 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics $26.58 million 49.52 -$127.39 million ($2.62) -8.71

Baudax Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A -175.11% Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -54.66% -49.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Baudax Bio and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baudax Bio and Protagonist Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.47%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Baudax Bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

