Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PHM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Protech Home Medical shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,528,975 shares traded.
Protech Home Medical Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$47.90 million and a PE ratio of 57.50.
Protech Home Medical Company Profile
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.
