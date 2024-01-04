Pyxis Tankers Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 129.0% annually over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 3,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
