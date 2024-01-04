Qtum Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $331.89 million and approximately $54.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00007261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.65 or 0.05148899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.