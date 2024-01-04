QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $225,291.57 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $225,291.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48.

QuantumScape Stock Up 43.1 %

Shares of QS stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,747,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,286,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.95.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QuantumScape by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

