Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.30. Quest Resource shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 46,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 10,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $74,137.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,249,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,045,098.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 21,033 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $140,079.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $56,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,028 shares of company stock worth $182,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.59% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

