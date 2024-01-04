Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 33,300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

PCAR stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,805. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

