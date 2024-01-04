Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 405,553 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $115,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,245. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

