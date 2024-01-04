Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 42,300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $47,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.44. 1,496,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.