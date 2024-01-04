Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $585.88. 71,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

