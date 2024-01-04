Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total value of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,758,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $16.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $988.73. 67,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $958.10 and a 200 day moving average of $900.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $627.39 and a 12-month high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

