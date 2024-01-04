Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,146.30. 32,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,712. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,165.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

