Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $48.72 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $48,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.32. 301,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,702. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

