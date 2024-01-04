Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in AMETEK by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 441,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AME traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.25. 145,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,869. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

