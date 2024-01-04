Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.17% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.00. 289,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,681. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

