Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 41,700 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $93,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $539.72. The stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,848. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

