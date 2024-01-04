Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $74,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $492.84. The company had a trading volume of 343,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,048. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

