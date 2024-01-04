Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 244,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244,500 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $139,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,373. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.