Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 6,700 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.22% of Fastenal worth $67,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,641. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

