Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 301.0% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NOC traded up $6.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $540.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

