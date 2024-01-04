Rakon Market Cap Hits $30.57 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Rakon token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $30.57 million and $814.30 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

