Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.38

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 1093810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.
METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 over the last ninety days. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
