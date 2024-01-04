Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 256,931 shares changing hands.

Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

