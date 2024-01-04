Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $912.17. 557,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,905. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $924.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $828.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $802.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

