ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Trading Up 11.4%

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 2,480,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,076,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

ReNeuron Group Trading Up 11.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

