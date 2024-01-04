Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.41 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.41 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00018745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,578.46 or 1.00017196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011635 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010855 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00216865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09023765 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,907,003.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

