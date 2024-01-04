RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Financial Contrast

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.93, meaning that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RESAAS Services and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $450,000.00 50.85 -$2.26 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery $23.42 million 12.43 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MSP Recovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Summary

RESAAS Services beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.