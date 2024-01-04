RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 5,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.