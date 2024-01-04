RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE RSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 5,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

