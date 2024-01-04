RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 79,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,207. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 41.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.