RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 79,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,207. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.