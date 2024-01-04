RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

RIV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 79,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,207. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.