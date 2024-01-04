Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Position Trimmed by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,405 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.16% of Robinhood Markets worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,693 shares of company stock worth $8,956,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,561. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.