Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $2,491.13 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $4.04 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,491.13 or 0.05640302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 562,587 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 562,644.35479248. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,461.47524555 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $18,145,749.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

