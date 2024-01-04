Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 17,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VPL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

