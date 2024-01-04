Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly Sells 100,000 Shares

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,465,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $114,633.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00.

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 3,698,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

