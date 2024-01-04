Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Reduced by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 3,778,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.