Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,394 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $30,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 596,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

