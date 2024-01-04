Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Increased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 544,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,941. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

