Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $7.90. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 100,983 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHIP. TheStreet raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

