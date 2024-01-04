Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.06. 181,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.57 and a 200-day moving average of $444.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

