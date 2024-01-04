Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

NYSE PH traded up $7.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.79. 118,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,779. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.66 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

