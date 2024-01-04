Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.37. 795,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,201. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.