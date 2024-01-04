Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.58. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

