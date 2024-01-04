Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,476. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

