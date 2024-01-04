Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.90. 244,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,638. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

