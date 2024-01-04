Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.92. 1,073,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

